Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 133,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $56.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van bought 5,825 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,908.50. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Randall bought 5,975 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,678.75. Insiders have purchased 12,980 shares of company stock worth $219,494 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 42.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

