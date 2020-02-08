Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CODA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.35. 60,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 8.07. The company has a market cap of $68.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57. Coda Octopus Group has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 20.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODA. FMR LLC bought a new position in Coda Octopus Group in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Coda Octopus Group in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coda Octopus Group in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coda Octopus Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

