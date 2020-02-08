CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Trading Down 7%

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)’s stock price was down 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.32, approximately 3,689,274 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 1,639,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.38.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 198.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 304,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.0% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,671,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 150,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.46% of the company’s stock.
CNH Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:CNHI)
CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.
