CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Trading Down 7%

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)’s stock price was down 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.32, approximately 3,689,274 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 1,639,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.38.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 5.46%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 198.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 304,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.0% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,671,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 150,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.