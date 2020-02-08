CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. CNH Industrial updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.78-0.86 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.78-0.86 EPS.

Shares of CNHI opened at $9.32 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

