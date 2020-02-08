CLSA Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

CLSA reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.30.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,743,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 242.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.