Clinigen Group’s (CLIN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clinigen Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,035 ($13.61) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.84) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Clinigen Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,302 ($17.13).

LON:CLIN opened at GBX 960.50 ($12.63) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 947.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 900.72. Clinigen Group has a 1-year low of GBX 718.50 ($9.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,069 ($14.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.13.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

