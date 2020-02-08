Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.06

Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.93. Clearsign Combustion shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 1,144 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Clearsign Combustion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearsign Combustion stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.88% of Clearsign Combustion worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

