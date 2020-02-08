Cleanaway Waste Management (ASX:CWY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.09

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $1.96. Cleanaway Waste Management shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 11,590,270 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58.

About Cleanaway Waste Management (ASX:CWY)

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. Its Solids segment offers collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, and construction and demolition waste; medical and washroom services; resource recovery and recycling facilities; and commodities trading, secure product destruction, and quarantine treatment services.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.