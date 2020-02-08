Claymore (CLM) Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. Claymore has a total market capitalization of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Claymore token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.35 or 0.03497039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00223501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00131913 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com . The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, VinDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

