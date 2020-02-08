Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,697.98

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,697.98 and traded as high as $3,121.50. Clarkson shares last traded at $3,050.00, with a volume of 83,634 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 2,963 ($38.98) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,976.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,699.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

