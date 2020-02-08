Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.27%.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $21.62. 72,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, Director Harry Singer bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,726 shares in the company, valued at $78,991.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIVB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

