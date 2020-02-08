Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $24.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ON. Cowen lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut ON Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.44.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.45. 9,185,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,866,074. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.84%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $108,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 696,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,713,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,471 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 11.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 37,654 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,755 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $17,827,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 36.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,077,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 286,135 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.