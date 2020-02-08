Citigroup Cuts TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Price Target to $53.50

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $57.00 to $53.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.95.

Shares of AMTD traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,535. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. TD Ameritrade has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $785,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,426.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 229,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter worth $750,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter worth $7,093,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

