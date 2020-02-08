Cigna (NYSE:CI) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $280.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q1 2020 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

CI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.89.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $2.94 on Friday, hitting $208.92. 2,045,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,067. Cigna has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $216.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.95. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,494.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $22,636,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 11.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $332,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Cigna by 21.7% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

