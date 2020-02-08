Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 882 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,949 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 411.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $12,744,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,137,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 392,707 shares of company stock worth $27,884,169 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $73.55 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

