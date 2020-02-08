Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,417 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,937 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $366.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $249.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

