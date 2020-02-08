Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

PYPL opened at $118.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $122.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

