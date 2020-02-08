CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 890 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $59.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.22. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

In other news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $248,013.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $136,974.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,690 shares of company stock worth $1,699,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

