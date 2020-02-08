CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 29,360 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,360 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 7.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 27.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 912,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,263,000 after acquiring an additional 197,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. TheStreet lowered Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Macquarie set a $42.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.69 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

