CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $570,000 in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,148 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.77.

In other news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 10,623,684 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $295,975,836.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,503,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,349,237.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $44,805.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 453,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,261,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,330,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,801,356 over the last quarter.

NYSE:UBER opened at $40.63 on Friday. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.