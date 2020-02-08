CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $810,000 Stock Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Wendys were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Wendys by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 74,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wendys by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wendys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 513,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.94 on Friday. Wendys Co has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.45 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

