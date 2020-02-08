CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $484,000 Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 509.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total value of $441,550.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 72,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $280,273.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,982.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,841 shares of company stock worth $2,933,895. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RJF opened at $94.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $97.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average of $85.61.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

