Chubb (NYSE:CB) versus Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Head to Head Comparison

Chubb (NYSE:CB) and Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chubb and Third Point Reinsurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb $35.31 billion 2.09 $3.96 billion $10.11 16.10 Third Point Reinsurance $370.01 million 2.86 -$317.69 million ($3.27) -3.44

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than Third Point Reinsurance. Third Point Reinsurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chubb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chubb and Third Point Reinsurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb 3 6 5 0 2.14 Third Point Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chubb presently has a consensus target price of $161.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.76%. Given Chubb’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chubb is more favorable than Third Point Reinsurance.

Volatility & Risk

Chubb has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Chubb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Chubb shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chubb and Third Point Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb 12.61% 8.59% 2.66% Third Point Reinsurance N/A -9.55% -3.78%

Summary

Chubb beats Third Point Reinsurance on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The company's North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company's Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

