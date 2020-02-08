Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Security National Bank

Security National Bank raised its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 93,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total transaction of $2,366,665.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,598 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,603 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.73. 1,908,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,292. The company has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $128.58 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.