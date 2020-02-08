Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,000.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $975.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $590.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $862.61.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $864.22 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $578.61 and a 52-week high of $893.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $859.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $818.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

