Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Receives Average Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their average rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,010.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2020 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $20.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $25.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $705.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $868.00 target price (up from $830.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $862.61.

NYSE:CMG opened at $864.22 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $578.61 and a one year high of $893.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $859.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $818.09.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

