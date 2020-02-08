China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SXTC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 2,032,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,690. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

