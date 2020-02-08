China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

JRJC stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. China Finance Online has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 32.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.93% of China Finance Online worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

China Finance Online Company Profile

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

