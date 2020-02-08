China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
JRJC stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. China Finance Online has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $22.30.
China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 32.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter.
China Finance Online Company Profile
China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.
