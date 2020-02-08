China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Shares Down 10%

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN)’s stock price dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 32,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 23,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

About China Education Resources (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc provides education resources and services for students, teachers, parents, and school administrators primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates an education services portal, cersp.com that provides educational content, resources, and training programs to users.

