Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.99 Million

Brokerages expect Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) to post $22.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the lowest is $22.98 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt reported sales of $11.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full-year sales of $54.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.93 million to $54.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $105.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Get Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt alerts:

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.05). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 44.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.36. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,408. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $35.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.