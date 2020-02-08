Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.66

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $0.66. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 129,958 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 75.64% and a return on equity of 35.72%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.0371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.87%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

