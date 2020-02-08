Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

CQP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,984. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.