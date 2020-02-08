Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

CQP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,984. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

