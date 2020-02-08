Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Announces Earnings Results

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million.

CTHR traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. 2,247,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,021. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of -0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

