CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 651.4% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 37,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 32,572 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.87.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

