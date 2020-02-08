Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.415-1.465 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Cerner also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.09-3.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Cerner and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen set a $66.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.71.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,450. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Insiders sold a total of 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

