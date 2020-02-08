Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
CDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.69.
Shares of NYSE CDAY traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.91. 1,582,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,732. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 126.25 and a beta of 1.59. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $79.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.07.
In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 54,790 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,962,000 after acquiring an additional 189,901 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.