Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.69.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.91. 1,582,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,732. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 126.25 and a beta of 1.59. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $79.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 54,790 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,962,000 after acquiring an additional 189,901 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

