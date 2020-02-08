Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CDAY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.69.
Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.91. 1,582,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,992. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $79.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73.
In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
