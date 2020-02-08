Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CDAY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.69.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.91. 1,582,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,992. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $79.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

