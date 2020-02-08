Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CCS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Century Communities stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $998.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $775.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Century Communities by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Century Communities by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

