Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Union Gaming Research raised Century Casinos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Century Casinos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. 143,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,282. The company has a market capitalization of $250.31 million, a PE ratio of 139.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,460,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,485,000 after acquiring an additional 38,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Century Casinos by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,880,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,594,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 201,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Century Casinos by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 27,356 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.