Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CVCY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

CVCY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.50. 15,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,803. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a market cap of $257.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.40. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 190,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

