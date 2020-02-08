Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,925,000 after acquiring an additional 43,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,559,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $34.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.91 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

