CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.78

Shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.78 and traded as low as $8.65. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 861 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 44,221.05 megawatts; 105 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 2,403 megawatts; and 2 nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

