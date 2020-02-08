Centene (NYSE:CNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.21.

Shares of CNC traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.16. 3,818,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,100,608. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Centene has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centene will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,976,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $6,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,913,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,393,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,500 shares of company stock worth $13,964,620 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

