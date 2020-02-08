Centauri Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Centauri has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centauri has a market capitalization of $31,848.00 and $35.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centauri coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $579.48 or 0.05881138 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 104.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024310 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00128845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038934 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Centauri Profile

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 46,919,868 coins and its circulating supply is 46,174,999 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info . The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

