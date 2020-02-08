CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Down to $3.65

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.65. CEMIG shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 3,623,700 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CEMIG in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

