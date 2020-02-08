Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBMG. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

Cellular Biomedicine Group stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.82. 36,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,679. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts forecast that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 103,540 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 557,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 557,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

