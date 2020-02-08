Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIP) Trading Up 85.7%

Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP)’s share price was up 85.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 575,354 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 347% from the average daily volume of 128,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Celadon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Celadon Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

Celadon Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Celadon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celadon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.