Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,372,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $877,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 58,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,159,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 243,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,474,000 after buying an additional 14,041 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $320.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,422.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.43. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.56 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

