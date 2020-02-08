Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CEC1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceconomy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.70 ($6.63).

Shares of CEC1 traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €4.84 ($5.63). 6,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €4.01 ($4.66) and a 52 week high of €5.75 ($6.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is €4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 million and a P/E ratio of 14.28.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

