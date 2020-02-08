Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,002,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 505% from the previous session’s volume of 165,810 shares.The stock last traded at $8.51 and had previously closed at $7.52.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $91.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a current ratio of 9.82.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences Inc will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

